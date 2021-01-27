Sharjah’s Social Services department provides vaccines to 100 families daily

A hundred families in Sharjah gets vaccinated every day as the Department of Social Services continues its community campaign to reach the groups who need the new coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine the most.

A team of 18 teams carries out home visits across the emirate in order to reach senior citizens, the handicapped, mentally ill, and their families.

According to its news release, these teams are from the Elderly Services Center in Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Hisn, Kalba, Al Hamriya, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, and Mleiha. They underwent training in the approved medical procedures for providing vaccines in cooperation with Primary Health Care Centers in Sharjah.

Launched on January 14, there are now about 2,545 elderly citizens, disabled individuals and their families who have been vaccinated. These include 2,291 people who received the first dose and 254 people who received the second dose.

The department facilitates requests for all home vaccination using their toll-free number 800700.

Since the campaign was launched, their hotline has received 1,344 requests.

Kholoud Al Ali, Director of the Elderly Services Center in the department, said this campaign is a response to the national campaign ‘Hand in Hand we recover from Corona’.

The campaign was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as represented by Sharjah Medical District. (ES)