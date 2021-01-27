Sharjah gov’t to hire 1,000 people

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a directive allowing to create 1,000 jobs in the emirate.

Al Qasimi ordered the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah to recruit 1,000 citizens this year.

The Sharjah Ruler said that the government allocated a budget of Dh300 million to create the jobs.

RELATED STORY: 250 gov’t workers in Sharjah vaccinated

The government expects that the new order will give jobs to citizens in Sharjah’s Central, Eastern and Al Hamriya regions.

Over the weekend, Sharjah said that it had attracted Dh806 million foreign direct investment last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some sectors witnessed remarkable growth, like in the field of e-commerce, health and medical research, and personal protective equipment, among others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ON: Dubai-Sharjah travel time to be reduced to 12 minutes with resumption of intercity routes

This led to the creation of 1,117 new jobs in Sharjah, according to Invest in Sharjah according to a report on the Khaleej Times.

“The Covid-19 outbreak caused global foreign direct investment (FDI) to shrink by 21 per cent to 61 per cent,” according to a WAVTEQ’s report. It also states that job opportunities in the medical equipment manufacturing sector increased by 53.4 per cent, and in life sciences by 45.4 per cent, the highest since 2012. Jobs in e-commerce, financial technologies and logistics also grew at a quick pace during 2020,” Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah (IIS), said. (TDT)