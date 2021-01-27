Sara rejects Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2022 elections

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has rejected anew calls for her to run for president with her father, the incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, as her running mate.

In rejecting the call, Duterte-Carpio said “continuity is not based on kinship.”

It was the President’s chief legal counsel, Salvador Panelo, who floated the idea of a “Duterte-Duterte” tandem in 2022, with the mayor as president and the older Duterte as vice president, a report by Manila Times said.

However, Duterte-Carpio insisted that she is not keen on running for president in 2022 if the purpose is to just to continue the gains of her father’s administration.

“Continuity is not based on kinship. Anybody can continue the gains of a previous administration, President Duterte did that for President Aquino,” Duterte-Carpio told The Manila Times in a text message.

Duterte-Carpio was referring to his father’s predecessor, former president Benigno Aquino III.

In the report, Panelo said that a “Duterte-Duterte” tandem “has no legal impediment” as the Chief Executive could still run for vice president when his term expires in 2022.

“The continuity of the Duterte leadership is the real issue here,” Panelo said in a speech at a dinner-fellowship hosted by Bayambang town Mayor Cesar Quiambao and attended by this province’s prominent political leaders on Saturday.

Panelo said that the President has shown a strong political will to implement economic reforms and clean government in the country like his campaign against illegal drugs, corruption, criminality, insurgency and poverty.

Panelo was also confident that the daughter-father team would be acceptable to Filipinos as this was nothing new.

He cited Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aquino 3rd, daughter and son of late presidents Diosdado Macapagal and Corazon Aquino, have assumed the highest office in the land.

Panelo said Duterte-Duterte tandem already happened in Davao City when Duterte and his daughter ran for mayor and vice mayor.

Duterte served as the vice mayor of Davao City when his daughter was the mayor from 2010 to 2013. (CC)