President Duterte prefers to be injected with COVID-19 vaccine in the butt

Looking forward to seeing President Rodrigo Duterte receiving his COVID-19 vaccine in public? That may not happen as President Duterte prefers to be injected with the vaccine in the buttock area.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the President’s inoculation will be done in private because of his preferred mode of vaccination, a report by Manila Bulletin said.

When asked if the decision is final, Roque said: “I think so he has said so. He said since he wants to be injected in the buttocks, it cannot be public.”

In several nations that have started their vaccination drives, COVID vaccines have been injected in the muscle of a person’s upper arm.

To help boost the public confidence in the government’s planned vaccination drive, the Palace earlier said the President is willing to be injected first with the coronavirus vaccine.

The President, however, opted to follow the footsteps of the British monarchs who were vaccinated away from the television cameras.

The Philippine government plans to give free inoculations once the first batch of vaccine supplies will be made available arrive next month.

In a Palace press briefing, Roque acknowledged that the President is still the most effective communicator in government.

“In the communication plan, the President is important,” Roque said. “We recognize the President is the best communicator for NTF (National Task Force) and our anti-COVID-19 efforts,” he added.

In a meeting with the President Monday night, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. admitted that public confidence in the vaccination drive is low.

Galvez mentioned that the President will play a key role to help boost the vaccination drive.

“This is our problem that we should all work on. We know that our Mayor, Mr. President, will be of great help because the willingness of our countrymen to get vaccinated is decreasing because of the adverse effects of certain brands,” Galvez said. (CC)