PH gov’t asked to prioritize seafarers in vaccination program

A maritime industry stakeholder has appealed to the Philippine government to include seafarers among the priorities in country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Tore Henriksen, president of Doehle Shipmanagement Philippines, said seafarers should be moved “to the top of priority in vaccines in order to do their jobs.”

“Seafarers need to be vaccinated… We are down to 9th-10th in priority [list] in the Philippines. We hope that the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19] will see to it,” Henriksen, who is also the Maritime Committee chairman of German, Dutch and Nordic Chambers of Commerce, said in a news.abs-cbn.com report.

Henriksen said 2021 will be a positive year for container shipping, saying bigger economies such as the US and Europe are seen to have stronger demand for products manufactured in Asia, such as bigger TV screens and other electronics.

Bulk shipping of coal, ore, steel, and other commodities is also set for a good run this year, as strained trade relations between China and Australia will translate to more coal transport to and from other countries, he said.

“China will get coal elsewhere, that would mean longer transports. Likewise, Australia will find other countries for their coal exports,” Henriksen said.

The Department of Transportation earlier recognized Filipino seafarers’ contribution to world trade amid the COVID-19 crisis. (CC)