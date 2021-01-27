Mubadala Health sets up centers for free COVID-19 vaccines to UAE citizens, residents

Mubadala Health is mobilizing its network to administer COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public in support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi in implementing a robust vaccination program against COVID-19.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), these vaccines are made available at locations in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Mussafah, with the potential to expand the program in the near future.

This will be provided free of charge to UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and over at various locations including Mubadala Health’s own medical health facilities.

The vaccine is immediately available via Mubadala Health to citizens and residents aged 16 and older with an Emirates ID and the free AlHosn app downloaded on their mobile phones.

Those who want to avail it and need no appointment may go to the Healthpoint or Imperial College London Diabetes Center (ICLDC) or Mubadala Health booth at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and soon in its center at Masdar City.

Applicants at other locations, including the booth coming up at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, can book for their vaccine appointment.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, said this will ensure that more segments of the population will have easy access to vaccines.

They are also adding new vaccination centers and mobile clinics at various locations outside of their network and facilities.

Al Nowais added that their Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Center (ADTC) will be answering email inquiries and directing the public to their nearest center. (ES)