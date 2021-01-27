Dubai visitor faces court for smuggling drugs

The Dubai Criminal Court is hearing the case of a 47-year-old visitor for trying to smuggle 941grams of heroin and diazepam into the country.

Documents obtained from the Dubai public prosecution show that the incident dates back to November 17, 2020.

Airport authorities spotted a suspicious package inside the visitor’s bag.

When they checked the item, they found that the package contained 119 capsules with powder inside them, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Results showed that the capsules contained heroin and diazepam.

Airport officials arrested the visitor and seized the package. The public prosecution filed criminal charges against him before a criminal court. (TDT)