Dubai provides free taxi rides for those going home from vaccination centers

Residents in Dubai who wish to participate in the vaccination program may now avail of a free ride home from select vaccination centers.

The Dubai Taxi (Hala) free ride can be hailed from 10 vaccination centers across the emirate as part of its drive to support the city and those who wish to participate in the vaccination program.

Using the Careem app, users may book it along with the promo code ‘HALAVAC’ by clicking Hala Taxi.

Users may choose between Hala or Hala Van.

The ten vaccination centers where the free ride is available include Alittihad Health Center, Hor Al Anz Health Center, Al Qusais Health Center, Zabeel Primary Health Care Center, Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Center, Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Center, Al Barsha Primary Health Care Center, Al Safa Primary Health Care Center, One Central, and the Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Clemence Duterte, CEO of Hala, said this is their way to show their commitment to supporting the city at this crucial time.

According to the terms of the offer, it gives 100 percent credit back or a maximum of Dhs30 for two rides. This offer is only valid for the amount paid through cash or card and not on the amount paid through the wallet.

This offer is valid until February 18. (ES)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

