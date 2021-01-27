Bill authorizing Duterte to suspend SSS premium increase passes 2nd reading

The bill granting President Duterte the authority to defer the implementation this year of the increase in membership contribution to the Social Security System (SSS) has been approved by the House of Representatives on second reading.

The approval of House Bill 8317, which is authored by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, came a day after the Lower House plenary supported HB 8461 that also gives the President the power to suspend the scheduled increases in Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) premiums in times of national emergencies, a Manila Bulletin report said.

HB 8317 gives Duterte the authority to halt SSS from implementing adjustments in premium payments in times of national emergencies and as dictated by public interest. The bill will amend Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act, providing for a gradual increase in monthly premium payments of both employees and employers to the SSS.

Velasco likewise authored HB 8461 that will allow the President to suspend implementation of scheduled increase in PhilHealth premium rates.

The bill, in effect, will only defer the mandated premium adjustments. Implementation will fall on the years following the lifting by the President of the suspension.

HB 8461 deals on Section 10 of Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act that mandates hike in membership premium this year.

Deputy Minority Leader and Marikina City Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo co-authored HB 8461.

In backing the passage of her proposal, Quimbo said supporters of UHC law did not foresee the COVID-19 pandemic “that has battered our public health care sector and our people’s livelihood in the past year.”

“Given the ongoing economic hardships, we can expect difficulty on the part of PhilHealth members and employers to comply with the increased premium this year. Such increases will only further decrease households’ disposable incomes and stifle consumption,” said Quimbo. (CC)