UAE to open embassy in Tel Aviv

Staff Report 27 mins ago

The UAE Cabinet announced the approval on the establishment of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv in the State of Israel.

This was approved during the cabinet meeting on Sunday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In a separate statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said it is currently coordinating with its counterparts in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the opening of the UAE Embassy in Israel.

“At present, the process of opening the embassy has been impacted by current movement restrictions in place in Israel to curb the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement.

“With UAE and Israeli efforts to lead the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, we remain hopeful that the situation will improve and that the process of opening the embassy can be completed soon,” it added.

On Sunday, the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi officially opened with its Head of Mission, Mr. Eitan Na’eh.

The establishment of the embassies of both countries is a step in realizing the peace agreement signed last September 15, 2020. (ES)

Staff Report

The Filipino Times

