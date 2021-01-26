UAE residents warned of poor visibility due to fog

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

NCM forecast unclear horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas from 23:00 pm today till 10:30 am Tuesday.

Car accidents during the winter season are often linked to poor visibility and slippery roads brought about by fog conditions, rain, and sandstorms.

Since the weather change should definitely not come as a surprise to motorists, the onus is on them to be careful about their own safety and that of others.

While fog formations and other natural factors impact a motorist’s journey on the road, this doesn’t mean they can’t avoid accidents. With the right mindset, knowledge, driving etiquette, and strict observance of traffic laws, anyone can drive down foggy roads without a mishap.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, earlier called upon motorists to abide by road rules related to fog formation, saying, “We caution motorists to drive slowly, and take the necessary precautions, such as using fog lights and stopping the vehicle on the side of the road if visibility is not optimum.”