Returning OFW from Lebanon infected with UK variant recovers

The returning overseas Filipino (ROF) from Lebanon who was infected with the UK variant of Covid-19 is already well.

The Department of Health (DOH) also clarified that the ROF remained in Leon, Iloilo province and not in Jaro, Iloilo City.

In online media forum, Dr. Althea de Guzman, medical specialist at the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said it was confirmed that the patient was in Leon upon verification by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU).

RELATED STORY: 38 close contacts of UK variant cases in Bontoc test positive for COVID-19

“We verified that one of the ROFs from Lebanon is currently in Leon, Iloilo. We first reported that she was in Jaro, Iloilo. After verification with the RESU, she remained in Leon, Iloilo where she underwent another few days of quarantine after she arrived there,” De Guzman said per an inquirer.net report.

The 64-year-old patient in Iloilo is among the two ROFs from Lebanon who tested positive for the more transmissible Covid-19 variant.

The indicated address of the other patient, who is aged 47, is Binangonan, Rizal.

Both ROFs are female and arrived from Lebanon via PAL PR8661 last December 29, 2020. They tested positive for Covid-19 on the same date and were placed under isolation.

The patient from Leon, Iloilo was already discharged from isolation last January 9. The health status and current address of the other ROF from Binangonan is being verified.

READ ON: DOH declares local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in Bontoc

DOH records also showed the patent from Binangonan was discharged from isolation last January 13.

Authorities have conducted contact tracing for the passengers of PR8661 flight.

The DOH earlier said that of the 283 co-passengers, four have tested positive for Covid-19 while 228 tested negative. (CC)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

