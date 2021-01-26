Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 516,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,173 newly infected patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 516,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 1,173 new cases. The total number now stands at 516,166.

The country still has one of the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 475,423, after 18 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 94 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 10,386.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila together with Isabela, Santiago City, Batangas, Iloilo, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City, and Davao del Norte will stay under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ), until January 31, 2021

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

The rest of the country will be under the more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine.

 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai gov’t employees exposed to COVID-positive patients to undergo mandatory remote work for 10 days

Dubai gov’t employees exposed to COVID-positive patients to undergo mandatory remote work for 10 days

24 mins ago
Photo of #TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of January 26

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of January 26

1 hour ago
Photo of Returning OFW from Lebanon infected with UK variant recovers

Returning OFW from Lebanon infected with UK variant recovers

3 hours ago
Photo of Netizens express outrage over Tim Yap, Raymond Gutierrez parties

Netizens express outrage over Tim Yap, Raymond Gutierrez parties

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close