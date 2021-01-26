OFWs in Arab region keeping hopes high despite pandemic

Despite the crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) simply refused to give up and opted to stay abroad where they continue to work hard.

It also helped that the Philippine government has not taken the OFWs for granted in these trying times.

Jocelyn Evangelista, an assistant teacher in a nursery school in Abu Dhabi, said the assistance given by the Duterte administration has helped them cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

“I would like to thank our government for being so productive in undertaking so many projects for the welfare of the citizens, especially in times of this pandemic. Financial assistance has been provided, especially to OFWs like me,” Evagelista said per a report by Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Evangelista is one of the OFWs affected by the health crisis after the school she is working for was forced to temporarily close due to the pandemic.

Evangelista decided to take a part-time job as a babysitter and the help extended by the Duterte administration greatly helped her get through.

“It was a really a great help for me to sustain my needs. I really appreciate all the help from our government. We are in this together and all have our part to play,” Evangelista said.

Another OFW, Fernando Robles Jr., a florist in Kuwait, said he decided not to go home since he feels safe working in the Arab nation due to its since strict health protocols imposed to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

The pandemic caused the flower shop to let Robles and her co-workers to work every other day.

Robles said the situation is extra challenging but he is not losing hope.

“Our situation here is good. We need to follow the protocols and rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We need to wear face mask everyday when going to work or outside of the house,” he said.

Robles said he is able to survive since he is one of the OFWs who received financial aid amounting to PHP10,000 from the Duterte administration.

Robles is also getting assistance from the Kuwaiti government and his friends in the Gulf country.

“I received the cash aid from the Philippine government in December 2020). I am able to survive because the Kuwait government and my friends gave me relief goods,” Robles said.

The PNA report said that Duterte government, through the Department of Labor and Employment, has released a one-time cash grant worth PHP10,000 to each OFW whose employment has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has also intensified its repatriation efforts amid the crisis, allowing more than 300,000 distressed OFWs to go home.

As of December 2020, a total of 300,838 OFWs from all over the world have been brought home since the government launched its repatriation program in February last year, according to the figures released by the Department of Foreign Affairs. (CC)