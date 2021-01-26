OFW who experienced COVID-19 advises others not to take it lightly

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) based in Dubai has learned that she was positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) after she accompanied her friend and got tested through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

In a report by GMA News Online, it said that the Filipina named “Anabelle” (not her real name) was surprised to learn about the result.

It was her friend who was worried that she might be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus after she received a message from her managing director that he tested positive of COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: 38 close contacts of UK variant cases in Bontoc test positive for COVID-19

It was then they decided to do the drive-thru PCR test.

The results came out the following day.

Anabelle said she has not exhibited any signs and symptoms as she was also taking precautions and regularly taking vitamin C.

The OFW, who has been working in Dubai since 2008, recalled her condition worsening two days after her PCR test.

She only managed to get in touch with the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) telemedicine service on the ninth day of her quarantine since she was not getting any better.

Her sister managed to convinced her to physically get checked only to find out that she already has a chest infection.

As her condition worsened, Anabelle thought of her two daughters and her family back home in Pampanga.

READ ON: Eight co-passengers of Pinoy who was detected with new COVID-19 variant test positive for coronavirus

She was supposed to come home to the Philippines last April for her daughter’s Junior High School graduation.

Her family back home had no idea of her ordeal as she asked her sisters not to inform them so they wouldn’t worry about her.

One thing that this experience taught Anabelle?

She said that COVID-19 is real and shouldn’t be taken lightly. She urged everyone to take the necessary precautions and boost their immune system.

Anabelle now has reported back to work after this ordeal last December 2020. (ES)