Gov’t employees who received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandated to take PCR test for monitoring purposes

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that employees are now required to take the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or swab test every seven days for those who have only received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an announcement on their Twitter account on Monday, FAHR said this new rule will continue until they will take their second dose.

Earlier, FAHR announced that only those who are unvaccinated federal government employees have to mandatorily take a PCR test every seven days.

FAHR has also required them to furnish evidence of having received their second dose so they can be exempted from the requirement.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated employees have to take the PCR test every seven days at their own expense.

For employees who have medical conditions that hinder them to get vaccinated, they are also required to undergo a PCR test and the expenses will be borne by the company they are working for.

As for those consultants and experts who are required to attend meetings or be present at government office premises, they are required to have a negative PCR test result taken no more than three days prior.

Fully vaccinated consultants are exempted from this requirement. (ES)