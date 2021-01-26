FOG ALERT: UAE weather bureau warns motorists to drive safely amid expected fog formations

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement, NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas that is expected to last until 10:30 am of Tuesday, January 26.

NCM’s latest bulletin shows that it is expected to blanket major roads in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Authorities state that during this period, horizontal visibility may be reduced by up to 1000m across internal and coastal areas.