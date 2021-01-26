Dubai Police crack murder case by ‘looking’ into suspect’s brain

Dubai Police have recently used an intriguing technology that allowed them to solve a murder case.

The police force said they were able to identify a suspect in a murder case by “looking” into his brain and memories.

The General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology used the technology called ‘Memory-Print’. The machine allows the user to detect certain brain waves when a person sees a familiar thing.

When the brain waves known as P300 becomes activated, this means that a person has a memory of the object or image being shown to him or her.

“The machine can smartly detect if a suspect saw photos, tools or equipment he or she could have used in a crime. This would help the police identify whether a person could be considered a suspect or not,” Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Issa Al Hammadi, director of the criminology department.

The official who is also a forensic psychologist added: “The increase of the P300 waves happen directly when a person sees things that trigger his memory, which happened in the murder case for the first time,”

The murder case took place in a warehouse, where several people became persons of interest. The police then narrowed down the list on who could be the potential suspect. The memory print machine was then used during the interrogation.

All the suspects were shown the murder tool and one of them registered a spike in P300 waves.

“This meant he remembered the tool,” Al Hammadi explained.

After using the machine, the police proceeded to interrogate the suspect and he reportedly admitted to the crime.

This was the first actual case solved primarily through the technology.

Dubai Police have been training their personnel to use this new technology for over a year now.