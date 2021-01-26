Dubai gov’t employees exposed to COVID-positive patients to undergo mandatory remote work for 10 days

Government employees in Dubai who had been exposed to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 will be working remotely for 10 days for the first instance and will have their quarantine period deducted from their leaves for the following instances.

An official circular reported by the Arabic Daily Al Bayan furthered that if the individual doesn’t have any leaves left, their absence shall be considered as unpaid leaves.

Earlier, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) mandated that those who have been exposed to COVID-19 positive patients should stay and work from home, from the date when they last had contact with the COVID-positive individual.

An update from the Dubai Government Human Resources Department now stipulates that deductions on employee leave for quarantine periods:

– A person exposed to a COVID-19 case for the first time will have to work from home for 10 days, as per his arrangements with their office. If remote work is impossible, the person will need a 10-day emergency leave.

– A person exposed for the second time around to a COVID-19 case will have their 10-day quarantine period deducted from their vacation leaves, even if the person can work from home.

– If the person doesn’t have any leave days left, the absence will be considered as unpaid leave.

DHA reminds all government agencies to strictly follow the newly updated guidelines in their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All employees are obliged to report if they had been exposed to a COVID-19 patient, and to report the situation immediately to their HR department.

Authorities warn that failure to report or withholding such information will be considered as an administrative violation where individuals can face fines and/or legal consequences.