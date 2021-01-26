Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi updates ‘green list’ of countries as of January 25

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has added more countries to its official list of destinations whose travellers are exempted from undergoing quarantine measures when they land in the capital.

Passengers arriving from the following destinations are only required to undergo a PCR swab test when they arrive at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Here’s the list of countries:

– Australia
– Bahrain
– Brunei
– China
– Falkland Islands
– Greenland
– Hong Kong (SAR)
– Maldives
– Mauritius
– Mongolia
– New Zealand
– Oman
– Qatar
– Saudi Arabia
– Singapore
– St. Kitts and Nevis
– Thailand

Authorities regularly update the ‘green list’ based on international developments to safeguard the health ensure the safety of the UAE community as well as all travelers arriving to the country.

