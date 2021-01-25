Vico Sotto named one of “The Outstanding Young Men 2020” honorees

The youthful mayor of Pasig City Sotto is among The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) 2020 honorees.

The 31-year-old Vico Sotto has been recognized as the TOYM honoree for government service.

It can be recalled that Sotto’s star shone brighter after he defeated incumbent Pasig mayor Robert Eusebio in the 2019 local elections.

Sotto’s victory ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebios in Pasig.

“For the past 61 years, this search has become an institution, highlighting the unparalleled accomplishments of our active Filipino citizens who have demonstrated tangible positive changes in pursuit of excellence,” TOYM Philippines wrote per a report by Manila Bulletin.

“This year 2020, we received around a hundred nominations and our Board of Judges chose these outstanding individuals who excelled in their respective fields and inspired people by doing great works to the community,” it added.

Other honorees include:

* David Lopez Almirol, Founder and CEO of Multisys Technologies Corp.

* Atty. Lesley Jeanne Yu Cordero, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist of The World Bank

* Edgar Tolentino Elago, Master Teacher 1 of the Department of Education

* George Ilagan Royeca, Co-founder of DBDYC Inc., Angkas

* Dr. Raymond Francis Rapal Sarmiento, Director of the National Telehealth Center, UP Manila-National Institute of Health

* Capt. Ron Jr. Tendido Villarosa, Special Armed Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

Formerly known as The Outstanding Young Filipinos from 1996 to 1999, TOYM is an annual national recognition awarded to Filipinos between 18 and 40 years of age who have made significant contributions to their field or community. (CC)