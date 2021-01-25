Red Cross starts offering COVID-19 saliva testing starting January 25

The Philippine Red Cross and its laboratories are now open to conduct tests for COVID-19 using saliva samples.

In an interview on GMA News, PRC Molecular Laboratory head Dr. Paulyn Ubial said that the tests can be availed through online booking or walk-in service.

“Meron tayong online booking pero tumatanggap kami ngayon, as of this week siguro, ng walk-in,” Ubial said.

Those who are interested can take their slot through the PRC website.

“Ito ay available sa ating molecular laboratories sa Mandaluyong sa may Pinatubo St. at saka dito sa Port Area sa Manila,” she added.

The Department of Health has already approved the use of saliva as an alternative specimen for COVID-19 laboratories in the country.

The DOH however said that it is still waiting for validation results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine before allowing saliva test in other laboratories in the country.

Based on the PRC study, the accuracy of conducting COVID-19 saliva test yields at 98%.

“Hindi po kami makaka-promise na agad-agad kasi depende sa volume. Pero ang commitment po ng Red Cross, less than 24 hours,” Ubial said.

The PRC official also advised those who will take the saliva test not to eat, drink, smoke or gargle or brush their teeth 30 minutes before the collection of saliva.

The test costs around Php2,000. The saliva test will not be part of the Philhealth package for now.

“Sa ngayon po, hindi pa puwedeng i-charge sa PhilHealth kasi hindi pa ho gumagawa ng benefit package ang PhilHealth so antayin na lang po natin. Sa palagay namin sa ilang mga araw ay lalabas na rin,” she added.

The PRC expects all of its laboratory to process saliva tests starting November 5.

The PRC laboratories outside Metro Manila are located in Isabela, Clark, Subic, Batangas, Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Cagayan De Oro, and Surigao, she said.

The PRC can process 22,000 samples if all of its laboratories will be able to conduct saliva tests.

“Tumagal ‘yung proseso kasi ilang beses po kami kailangan mag-present sa DOH (kahit) na tanggap na po sa ibang bansa itong testing na ‘to,” Ubial added. (TDT)