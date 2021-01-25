Priest shot dead in Bukidnon 

A priest was gunned down on Sunday night, a few meters away from a monastery according to the Philippine National Police.

In a CNN Philippines report, the priest Fr. Rene Regalado was shot dead by unknown suspects at around 7:30 in the evening in Sitio Pal-ing, Barangay Patpat in Malaybalay Carmelite monastery.

Regalado was 42 years old. The priest was last seen at the Diocesan Formation Center in a nearby barangay before he was killed.

A priest heard multiple gunshots outside the monastery but didn’t verify the source according to the PNP.

Bystanders saw the dead body of the priest when a policeman also passed by the area. He was inside an SUV Chevrolet which was also owned by Regalado.

Authorities also discovered gunshot wounds, and a bruised left eye indicating that he was beaten before being killed. a white shoelace was also found on his left hand.

A .45 colt pistol was also discovered with 10 bullets and an empty shell. Authorities will also further examine the priest’s car.

Investigators are also looking into possible motives on the priest’s killings. Regalado had repeatedly received threats according to those who knew him. He was also linked to a pending rape case in Lanao Del Norte in 2020.

The Diocese of Malaybalay denounced the heinous crime on Regalado and called for justice. (TDT)