President of Mexico tests positive for COVID-19

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The 67-year-old stated that he is currently experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ but remains optimistic that the country will continue to move forward as he recovers.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward,” tweeted Obrador.

The president also tweeted that he will be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone to discuss the possible acquisition of at least 12 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Mexico now has over 1.75 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as per records from Johns Hopkins University.

