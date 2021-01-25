Personnel of PH Embassy in Damascus faces probe over maltreatment allegations

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has started investigating certain personnel of the Philippine Embassy in Damascus for alleged “poor treatment” of Filipino trafficking victims under their custody.

According to a report by the Philippine Star, the investigation stemmed from The Washington Post’s article titled “Sold into Syrian servitude, Filipina workers tell of abuse, rape and imprisonment.” In a statement released Monday night, the DFA said it is taking the allegations seriously.

“Tomorrow I [will] meet with the handful in the know to get to the bottom of this and what we know is its root in the human trade in Mindanao,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet.

The DFA has deployed a human rights lawyer to further look into the allegations and to recommend other necessary actions to be taken, the report said.

The agency has also been providing legal assistance to Filipinos taking shelter in the embassy.

Most of those who are temporarily taking shelter are trafficking victims and facing penalties for illegally staying in Syria.

“The DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Damascus and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, has also been negotiation with the wards’ employers to secure the former’s exit visas,” the statement read.

The Washington Post report said many women who escaped from their employers’ homes fled to the Philippine Embassy in Damascus but “were not greeted with the sanctuary they had hoped for.”

The women lamented that embassy personnel were strict.

They said they were not given breakfast for two weeks as a punishment for minor offenses, such as sneaking extra food from the kitchen, the report said.

The wards’ phones were allegedly confiscated to prevent them from complaining to their families about their condition at the embassy.

The DFA, on the other hand, assured that the wards can communicate with their families in the Philippines through their cellphones and through video conferences organized by the embassy.

“The Philippines will always seek to protect all Filipino migrant workers against all forms of exploitation and abuse, especially within the framework of the United Nations’ Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration,” the DFA said. (CC)