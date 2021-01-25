Immigration Bureau arrests 510 illegal aliens in 2020

The Bureau of Immigration reported that it has nabbed 510 foreigners or illegal aliens staying here in the country in 2020.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement that the illegal aliens were arrested in different parts of the Philippines and through enforcement operations conducted by BI Intelligence Division.

The majority of those arrested were Chinese nationals who were caught in the act of engaging in illegal online gaming and cybercrime activities.

The number of arrested illegal aliens last year was lower compared to the 2,000 foreigners arrested in 2019.

“Because of the pandemic and community quarantines imposed, there was a decrease in the movement of aliens and lots of them joined repatriation,” Morente said.

Among those arrested were the 332 Chinese nationals in Tarlac who were illegally working the country and committing cybercrime activities.

Fourteen Indians in General Santos City last February and 30 more Indians were arrested in Quezon City last March also for allegedly overstaying and possession of improper documentation.

In addition, 14 South Koreans and 2 Vietnamese nationals were also arrested last year for having no permits to stay and working illegally. (TDT)