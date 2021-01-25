Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DPWH worker returns bag with P360,000 cash

Staff Report 4 hours ago

Bernardo de la Cruz (left) hands over the bag containing PHP360,000 cash to its rightful owner, Jean A. Hinayon (right), supervisor and cashier of San Isidro Upland Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative in the town of Santiago, Agusan del Norte. The turnover on Friday (Jan. 22, 2021) at the DPWH-13 office was witnessed by Regional Director Pol delos Santos (2nd from left). (Photo courtesy of DPWH Caraga)

For this worker of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Caraga (DPWH-13), honesty is still the best policy.

DPWH-13 lauded Bernardo de la Cruz, who recently returned P360,000 cash to its rightful owner, a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) said.

“Mr. Bernardo de la Cruz embodies the core values of the DPWH,” said DPWH-13 Director Pol delos Santos.

Delos Santos narrated that De la Cruz found a black bag on the side of the road in the afternoon of January 20, 2021 while riding on his bike from Langihan Market in Butuan City.

De la Cruz was shocked to see bundles of money inside the bag.

“He also checked some identification inside the bag to determine the owner, and found an ID but no contact details,” Delos Santos said in the report.

Last January 21, De la Cruz brought the bag to the DPWH-13 office, and reported it to Atty. Joey D. Gingane, the administrative division chief.

“Atty. Gingane acted immediately on the matter, and exerted efforts to find the owner of the bag whom they identified in the ID as Jean A. Hinayon,” delos Santos said.

The bag owner was traced and identified as the supervisor and cashier of San Isidro Upland Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative (SIUFMULCO) in the town of Santiago, Agusan del Norte.

The officers of SIUFMULCO, together with Hinayon, met with Delos Santos and De la Cruz on Friday at the DPWH-13 office where the bag was returned.

Hinayon said she only found out that she lost her bag when she arrived at the water district. She thought she accidentally left it in the utility vehicle but didn’t find it there.

She then reported the matter to the nearest police station.

“I am happy that he was not blinded by the money,” Delos Santos said. (CC)

