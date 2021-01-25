DFA probes poor treatment of OFWs in Syria embassy shelter

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is now investigating allegations that Filipinos are being trafficked and treated poorly at the embassy shelter in Damascus, Syria.

“The DFA has taken these allegations seriously. Certain personnel have been administratively investigated and a human rights lawyer has been deployed to further look into the allegations of poor treatment of Filipino victims while under the temporary shelter and to recommend other necessary actions to be taken,” the DFA said in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. said that he will be meeting with some officials to get to the bottom of these allegations.

“What we know is its root in the human trade in Mindanao. No one will be spared, however influential. I will protect our Muslim sisters at all costs,” he added.

In a Washington Post report, Filipino women were promised to work in the United Arab Emirates but later on trafficked to Syria where they were physically and sexually abused by their employers.

The story also featured Filipinos, who said that they were maltreated and experienced poor treatment in the Philippine Embassy in Syria.

“The DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Damascus and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, has also been negotiating with the wards’ employers to secure the former’s exit visas,” the department said.

“It has also been working to obtain various clearances for the wards required by the Syrian Government, such as payment of visa fees, residence visa penalty fees, social security clearance fees, and court fees,” the statement added. (TDT)