WATCH: Firefighters save life of two-year-old who fell from 13th floor

Firefighters rushed to save the life of a two-year-old kid from China who was seen hanging for dear life after he fell from a window from his home at the 13th floor of the building.

The incident took place around 10:00 pm at the Anhui Province City, when a neighbor spotted that the child was already hanging outside the window of his balcony.

The child was caught on the wire mesh of the burglary-resistant window on the 12th floor with the neighbor who was holding on to the child’s arms to prevent him from falling further.

His wife then called the police to seek help for the child.

A video from China’s CCTV showed how firefighters immediately came to the rescue and used several tools to remove the bars to retrieve the child who has been crying from pain of having to hold on the entire time.