Social media users shocked at popular Taiwanese legislator’s filthy bedroom

A lawmaker in Taiwan drew flak from netizens due to her messy apartment, The China Post reported.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu recently said that young people could not afford to purchase their own home in Taiwan, and that she is among the many who still rents an apartment.
Following criticisms from citizens saying that she owns two buildings and plots of land, she then shared photos of her apartment and said she has been renting it for the past 22 years. Netizens expressed their shock at the clutter, with many saying that they are wondering how a young woman can live in such a dirty place.
Kao, however, said she has a hoarding disorder and blames it for being unable to clean and move into her new house.
Many netizens who noticed her yellowing pilloy, have since coined it as the “yellow pillow.”
從北一女時期來台北開始租屋、
工作22年的我，
最近跑行程很多人都問我，
到底得罪誰？
這是個好問題！
是推動實坪制，
要求檢討浮濫公設，
還是其他議題質詢過火？
或是要求金管會檢討證交所TDR、黑盒子事件、凱基營業員之死，
要求刪減主委…
Posted by 高嘉瑜 on Sunday, November 22, 2020