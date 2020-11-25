Social media users shocked at popular Taiwanese legislator’s filthy bedroom

A lawmaker in Taiwan drew flak from netizens due to her messy apartment, The China Post reported.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu recently said that young people could not afford to purchase their own home in Taiwan, and that she is among the many who still rents an apartment.

Following criticisms from citizens saying that she owns two buildings and plots of land, she then shared photos of her apartment and said she has been renting it for the past 22 years. Netizens expressed their shock at the clutter, with many saying that they are wondering how a young woman can live in such a dirty place.

Kao, however, said she has a hoarding disorder and blames it for being unable to clean and move into her new house.

Many netizens who noticed her yellowing pilloy, have since coined it as the “yellow pillow.”