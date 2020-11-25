Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel have both been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 following the historic Abraham Accords that brought peace and established relations between the two countries.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office revealed that Lord David Trimble, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, submitted the candidacy of the two leaders for next year’s awards, as per reports from Sputnik.

Trimble won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his efforts to resolve the conflict in Northern Ireland. The former first minister of Northern Ireland holds the privilege to nominate other individuals for the prize, having won the prize himself years prior.

“In accordance with the Nobel Prize rules, since Trimble is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, his decision to nominate Prime Minister Netanyahu will lead the committee to discuss the matter,” as per the statement from the Israeli premier’s office.

The Nobel Prize Committee will review the nomination of the two world leaders, with winners expected to be announced this coming October 2021.

The UN World Food Programme was recently awarded with the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize out of 318 nominations, of which 107 were organizations and 211 were individuals.