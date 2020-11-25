Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH opens SMS help line for citizens to report corrupt officials

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Stock photo.

Residents in the Philippines who wish to file complaints against public officials can now send a text message to a new dedicated help line.

The 8888 Citizens Complant Center (CCC) from Globe Telecoms now accepts grievances through short messaging system (SMS) or text messages.

This new help line for the public will receive all complaints and endorse them to relevant government departments for investigation and appropriate action.

“Those who are corrupt, lazy, incompetent in the government, be forewarned. You are now one text away,” said President Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque.

RELATED STORY: Duterte reveals 800 officials, employees fired due to corruption offenses

Roque said the new platform or communication channel, which had its soft launch last November 3, would give a boost to the good governance drive of the Duterte administration.

“Citizens can now simply text 8888 from both Globe and Smart and their affiliate telcos and raise their concerns, complaints and grievances on graft and corrupt practices by government officials and employees and slow and inefficient delivery of government services and requests for government assistance — free of charge,” he said.

In a separate statement, Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu commended the Office of the President (OP) and urged its customers to support the government’s initiative.

“We commend the Office of the President in providing the public another opportunity to send in their concerns, and for the government to answer them right away or guide them towards the national government agency best suited to address their concerns,” Cu said, as per reports from Philippine News Agency.

READ ON: Duterte orders DOJ to probe corruption in entire PH government

In 2018, the Duterte administration also launched the Emergency 911 Hotline as the nationwide emergency answering point, replacing Patrol 117 to conform to international standards through Executive Order (EO) No. 56.

The Emergency 911 National Hotline Call Center will be under the supervision of the Department of the Interior and Local Government with local government units enjoined to establish and run their respective local 911 call centers.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WATCH: Firefighters save life of two-year-old who fell from 13th floor

WATCH: Firefighters save life of two-year-old who fell from 13th floor

1 hour ago
Photo of Dubai Police, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group introduce Smart Inquiry Project in Gold Souk

Dubai Police, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group introduce Smart Inquiry Project in Gold Souk

6 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Dubai renames two key streets in Jumeirah

LOOK: Dubai renames two key streets in Jumeirah

6 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: Active cases in UAE now at 11,000

COVID-19: Active cases in UAE now at 11,000

7 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close