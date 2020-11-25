Over 2,400 workers of world’s top latex glove maker test positive for COVID-19

Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp., the leading and largest maker of rubber gloves announced to its clients on Tuesday that there will be a two to four weeks delay in the deliveries of rubber gloves after some 2,453 of its employees tested positive for the virus.

According to CBS, the outbreak could potentially have an impact on the world’s response to the pandemic.

Due to the outbreak, the company has closed down 16 of its factories in Kuala Lumpur. Another 12 factories are still operational but with limited capacity.

The Malaysian government has ordered the company to close down all its factories and allow the screening of all of its employees.

The company produces 90 billion rubber gloves every year and exports to at least 195 countries.

“We expect delays in some deliveries by about two to four weeks, as well as a longer lead time for orders, and estimate a possible 3% impact on projected annual sales for financial year 2021,” Top Glove said in a statement.