More Filipino-American nurses die from COVID-19 pandemic in the US

Majority of the nurses who died from coronavirus disease in the United States are Filipino nurses.

In a report on CNN, nearly a third of the nurses who succumbed to the virus are Filipinos.

“People always talk about it as numbers, but then when so many of the folks you know have died, and it wasn’t because they weren’t wearing a mask, it wasn’t because they decided to eat at a restaurant. They were literally trying to keep someone alive, and they caught it,” Jollene Levid told CNN.

“There are so many factors, but I would assert that every death was preventable, which is what makes it so much harder,” she added.

National Nurses United co-president Zenei Cortez said that Filipino nurses in the US face the threat of the pandemic, sometimes even with a lack of proper protection.

The union found in September that 67 out of the 213 nurses who died from COVID-19 are Filipinos.

New data shows that 75 out of 245 casualties on the nursing profession, or at least 30 percent of the death toll on nurses belong to the Filipino community.

They were nurses who were born in the Philippines and moved to the US or Filipino-American nurses born in the US.

“I’m very concerned and I’m very heartbroken because these deaths are unnecessary,” she said.

Tiffany Olega said that her mother was already a retired nurse in Los Angeles. However, Rosary Olega decided to go back to the frontlines during the start of the pandemic.

She later contracted the virus and later on died.

“She was always there helping, no matter if she was feeling ill herself, or tired, or if she’d just finished a 12-hour shift,” Tiffany said.