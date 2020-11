A man in Thailand has surrendered to the police on Sunday for killing his father-in-law in order to avoid a death sentence

Wanitpong Ou-im admitted to the authorities that he shot his wife’s father dead on November 20 because he felt betrayed that he did not allegedly tell him that the wife got back together with her ex-husband.

After the murder, he said he became scared about getting a death sentence, so he decided to give himself up to the police.

Wanitpong has since been charged with murder.