Man dumps girlfriend after she throws away his Demon Slayer collectibles

Staff Report 4 hours ago

A man in Taiwan has broken up with his now ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw away figurines of his favorite characters, Geek Culture reported.

In his post on an exclusive Facebook group, the netizen ranted about his girlfriend who threw away his Demon Slayer dolls when he was away for two days, saying that the entire collection hosted hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese dollars.

“I bought the figures with my hard-earned money over the years, and you reduced them into a heap of trash on the rubbish truck!” he said, adding that the woman threw them out because they were taking up space in the apartment they live in, and that he did not like him watching anime.

“I left you to your own whims when you spent the whole day watching Korean dramas and fangirling over Korean idols. How difficult is it to have mutual respect for each other? To think I used to hide my hobbies to make you happy in the name of love; how pathetic was I to do so for a trash woman like you,” he wrote.

He said he tried to call the garbage collection company to retrieve the items, but was told they had already been burned. He then broke up with her, who told him he was being overly dramatic.

He added that he plans to sue her for damages.

