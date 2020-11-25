LOOK: Dubai renames two key streets in Jumeirah

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, two key streets in Jumeirah (previously called Al Saffar and Mazmala Streets) are being renamed as Kite Beach Street. The newly named street adjoins the Kite Beach, one of Dubai’s most popular beaches that offers visitors diverse entertainment, food and recreational facilities.

“The Kite Beach Street, which stretches 1,500 metres, has 370 parking slots, and can handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has started the replacement of 13 ground and overhead directional signs along the street,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

RELATED STORY: RTA renames five Dubai Metro stations

“Kite Beach is one of the key recreational spots on Jumeirah Street. It features a high-quality infrastructure for sports and entertainment activities. The area hosts an extensive range of restaurants and cafes making it one of the most popular beaches in the city. It is served by a wide network of roads with multiple entry and exit points at Jumeirah Street. The facility has jogging and walking tracks, cycling lanes, and services for shared bikes.

“The renaming of this street raises its profile among the public. It will also help promote its superb tourist and recreational spots, apart from supporting the Government’s drive to make Dubai a bike-friendly city by encouraging outdoor cycling. The initiative will contribute to realising Dubai Vision 2021 to make the city the preferred destination lifestyle and business destination,” he noted.

READ ON: Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain gets a new name

“RTA is continuing to implement its strategy for improving personal mobility means along the beaches to integrate with the existing roads and transport infrastructure. Next year, RTA will start design and construction of cycling tracks extending 16 km along the Jumeirah Beach, including Kite Beach, which will make the site more attractive to visitors,” added Al Tayer.

Kite Beach is a perfect place for beach enthusiasts as well as lovers of water sports and outdoor adventures. Surfing, windsurfing and kayaking are among the water sports practised by beachgoers at Kite Beach. The beach features walking, jogging and cycling lanes extending 14 km from the backyard of Dubai Marine Beach Resort to Burj Al Arab Hotel. It has a five-metre wide walkway, a four-metre wide jogging track, retail outlets, and shaded seats overlooking the beach as well as public and sanitary facilities. The walkway features beautiful green landscaped areas and creatively designed decorative lighting.