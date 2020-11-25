LOOK: Abu Dhabi’s ‘Yas Creative Hub’ to rise in Q4 2021

Abu Dhabi’s content creation companies hosted at twofour54 will soon be relocating at the ‘Yas Creative Hub’ next year, this coming Q4 2021.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that this move would triple the number of jobs in the media and entertainment sector as companies within one of the world’s most advanced content creation hubs will employ around 16,000+ professionals by 2031.

Companies such as CNN, Ubisoft and Unity Technologies have already confirmed to join the hub.

Spanning 2.9M sq. ft., the Yas Creative Hub will also have the following features

– Offer industry-leading production facilities, next-generation connected technology, and flexible workspaces

– house global companies, SMEs, and freelancers,

– enable content creators, broadcast media professionals, and advertisers to connect with visual effects specialists and video game developers

Yas Creative Hub will also offer parks, restaurants, wellness facilities and an outdoor amphitheatre.

