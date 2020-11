A disabled woman in Thailand narrowly survived huge flames that engulfed homes by forcibly dragging herself to safety, Asia News Network reported.

The fire had spread to at least 10 homes at around 2:30 AM and took eight firetrucks in order to be extinguished.

The disabled woman, Narin Saekhow, said she woke up when she heard a crackling noise. When she saw the fire, she struggled to get out despite her condition.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a malfunctioning fuse box.