COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach 150,000 mark, active cases breach 10,000

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 100,011 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,310 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 161,365.

The ministry also reported five patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 559.

MOHAP also reported 683 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 150,261.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 9,923 to 10,545 as of November 24.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has released a list of guidelines and health safety protocols as the UAE gears up for the National Day and other major festivities.

The guidelines were released during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the health sector said, “With #UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #Covid19.”

“The rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts & food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health & safety measures,” NCEMA added.

