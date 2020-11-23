Two dead from stabbing incident at California church

Two people have died with several more injured at a stabbing that took place inside a church in California.

The Grace Baptist Church in San Jose had been providing shelter for several homeless people to provide warmth for them against the cold weather, as per reports from the Associated Press.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo initially posted a message on Twitter about a suspect that had been apprehended by authorities. The mayor then deleted the tweet, with police stating that no arrests have been confirmed.

As of posting time, there are no clear details as to the numbers of injured individuals. However, authorities state that several of the injuries are life-threatening.

This is a developing story.