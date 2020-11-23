Skyway extension project stopped following incident that killed one, injured six others

The Skyway extension project faces a hurdle of a work stoppage order following an incident that led to the death of one and injured six others.

The Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) has issued a work stoppage order, pending investigations to the occupational and health standards of the company behind the road project, citing ‘presumptive negligence of contractors’.

RELATED STORY: 1 dead, several others injured after Skyway extension steel girder collapses in Muntinlupa

DOLE-NCR director Sarah Buena Mirasol issued the order to Jose Q. Ilagan, the project manager of EEI Corporation/Skyway Extension Project in Muntinlupa City, as per reports from Philippine News Agency.

“In view of the gravity of the presumptive negligence of the contractors, this Supplemental Work Stoppage order is issued to stop the construction activity not only the affected area but also the entire Skyway Extension Project Sucat Alabang Viaduct as per approved Construction Safety and Health Program, A-1410-0719-NCR-2987,” said the order, which takes effect immediately.

On Nov. 21, a steel girder from the ongoing Skyway extension project fell on six vehicles along the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City, killing one and injuring six others.

READ ON: Duterte promises travel time from Cubao to Makati will be 5 minutes soon

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways, the project is the extension of the Skyway from Susana Heights on the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) to Sucat and back.

It will connect the SLEX and the Muntinlupa Cavite Expressway (MCX) to the Skyway at Susana Heights bypassing Alabang to make travel from south to north via the Skyway system seamless and much shorter.