Residents cautioned not to visit Al Lulayyah beach in Sharjah following oil spill containment operations

Authorities in Sharjah caution the public to avoid the Al Lulayyah beach after a team from Khor Fakkan Municipality contained a lightweight oil spill in the area.

Coast guards notified officials who received the report on the evening of November 22, Sunday.

The Khor Fakkan mobilized their emergency team in coordination with environmental officials in the emirate for the clean up operations to ensure that the oil spill was contained properly.

Officials note that this is already the third time the municipality noticed oil slicks on the seashore, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Those caught responsible for the oil spill will face strict measures and tough penalties once caught.

