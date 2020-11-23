Duterte-Duterte on 2022? Malacañang says unlikely possibility

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque downplayed any possibility of the father-daughter tandem of President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for the upcoming 2022 elections.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Sal Panelo said that Duterte may run as Vice President for his daughter Sara, who would be running for President.

“Ang pagkaaalam ko po eh atat na atat na si Presidenteng matapos ang kanyang termino at gusto na niyang umuwi sa Davao,” Harry Roque said during a virtual briefing.

Roque said that Panelo is entitled to his own opinion.

“Iyong Duterte-Duterte tandem po na sinasabi ni Secretary Panelo, yan po ay kanyang personal na opinyon,” Roque added.