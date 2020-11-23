Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,065 new cases, total now at 160,055

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 81,558 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,065 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 160,055.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 554.

MOHAP also reported 707 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 149,578.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 9,567 to 9,923 as of November 23.

RELATED STORY: UAE bars office parties, exchange gift for Christmas, New Year, other festivities due to COVID-19

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has released a list of guidelines and health safety protocols as the UAE gears up for the National Day and other major festivities.

The guidelines were released during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the health sector said, “With #UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #Covid19.”

“The rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts & food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health & safety measures,” NCEMA added.

