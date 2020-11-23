After suffering from COVID-19 and malaria, man now survives cobra attack

A British charity worker managed to survive another life-threatening event after recovering from a deadly snake bite in India.

Ian Jones was reportedly bitten by the poisonous Indian cobra and was admitted at a hospital after the incident.

“Jones came to us last week after a snakebite in a village in the region. Initially, it was suspected that he is also COVID-19 positive (for the second time) but he tested negative for that,” Abhishek Tater, a doctor told AFP on Saturday.

Jones was conscious while being treated for the poisonous snake bite.

“While with us, he was conscious and had snake bite symptoms including blurring of vision and difficulty to walk, but these are generally transient symptoms,” Tater added.

“We feel that there won’t be any long-term effects. If he hasn’t already improved, he’d do so within next few days,” the doctor explained.

Jones’ son, Seb, opened a GoFundMe account to pay for his father’s medical expenses.

“Dad is a fighter, during his time out in India he had already suffered from malaria and dengue fever before COVID-19,” his son said.

“He had not been able to travel home due to the pandemic and as a family we understood his desire to continue to support the many people who relied on him,” he added.