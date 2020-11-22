Winwyn Marquez tops her class on marine reservist training

Kapuso actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez was able to finish at the top of her class on her marine reservist training at the Philippine Naval Reserve Command.

Winwyn shared on her Instagram account that started the training last February, which she continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these difficult times, attending this Reservist Training (which I religiously attended all classroom lectures, drills, and even joined the 3-day Field Training Exercise in Cavite as the culmination of our training course) has become one of my motivations to keep on moving forward and to continue to serve others despite the limitations and uncertainties,” Winwyn wrote.

RELATED STORY: Former Miss Philippines-Air joins Philippine Army Reserve Force

The actress said that she feels honored to be part of something that also encourages women in a male-dominated field.

“I was expected to experience hardship just like everyone with no special treatment or privileges. I was seen not as ‘Winwyn the actress and beauty queen’ but as Cadet Marquez – a fellow Filipina and sister to my batch mates,” she said.

Winwyn thanked those who supported her throughout her training course.

READ ON: Rocco Nacino now a Philippine Navy reservist

“Thanks to the support of my batch, family, and other like-minded people around me, I have completed the course with realizations I never knew I would learn and also a new set of classmates-turned-family,” she added.

Winwyn shared that she was the Batch Dakila Class President, the top 1 Class 01-2020 and Top 1 Physical Fitness.

“Do know that I am not here to impress you, I am here to make an impact – WE are here to make an Impact,” the actress said.