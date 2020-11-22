VP Robredo wants PH gov’t to identify coronavirus vaccine recipients

Vice President Leni Robredo said that the Philippine government should start identifying the recipients of the coronavirus vaccine or even the sectors who will be first to receive it.

Robredo said that the government should make its list and name names while waiting for the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Halimbawa, health care workers. Dapat alam na natin, ilan ba sila, sino sila? Para ‘pag dumating, meron nang recipient. Hindi yung gawin natin yung listahan ‘pag nandiyan na yung vaccine,” Robredo said.

The Vice President said that she wants specific persons to be identified in advance.

“Ang suggestion ko sana, tao-tao na,” she added.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez revealed more details on the government’s coronavirus vaccine plan.

Galvez said that the government is now dealing with several countries and companies so that the government can roll out its vaccination program immediately.

“Ang tinitingnan namin sa lahAt ng vaccine, 25M people in one year period. If start tayo Q2-Q3, matatapos yun 2022,” Galvez told CNN Philippines.

The vaccine czar said that they will prioritze frontliners and vulnerable sector in the vaccination program and even Overseas Filipino workers.

“Ang naka-target sa DOH, yung health workers, essential workers, vulnerable poor communities, seniors. Also seafarers, OFWs, servicemen,” Galvez said.