Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania election lawsuit thrown out

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump’s campaign that aimed to dismiss millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, Reuters reported.

In a ruling by US District Court Judge Matthew Brann, it showed that Trump’s camp failed to prove that there had been widespread voting fraud in the election that declared Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.

“This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations,” his ruling wrote, noting that Trump has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.

In Georgia, a manual recount and audit of the elections still confirmed that President-elect Biden won the southern state. Trump’s campaign has two business days to request a recount in Georgia, where reports said his legal team plans to file another lawsuit in.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of VP Robredo wants PH gov’t to identify coronavirus vaccine recipients

VP Robredo wants PH gov’t to identify coronavirus vaccine recipients

1 hour ago
Photo of Winwyn Marquez tops her class on marine reservist training

Winwyn Marquez tops her class on marine reservist training

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: 1,205 new cases in the UAE, total now at 158,990

COVID-19: 1,205 new cases in the UAE, total now at 158,990

2 hours ago
Photo of Thai mother threatens to throw 1-year-old from balcony

Thai mother threatens to throw 1-year-old from balcony

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close