Thai mother threatens to throw 1-year-old from balcony

A woman in Thailand has threatened to throw her one-year-old child from the third-floor of their apartment balcony, Asia News Network reported.

The mother, who is suspected of having a mental illness, was stopped by rescuers as she holds her baby out from the balcony of their apartment in Soi Ratchada Tha Phra in Bangkok.

Reports said there was a heated commotion as officials tried to negotiate with the mother. They then sneaked upstairs and saved the baby from her.

Authorities have taken her to a psychiatric institution for a mental check-up.

According to the woman’s husband, she stopped working ever since they had the baby. While the two of them had been occasionally fighting, he insisted that the woman was not sick.

 

